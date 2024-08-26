https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/watch-russian-assault-units-advance-towards-ukrainian-troop-positions-1119913967.html
Watch Russian Assault Units Advance Towards Ukrainian Troop Positions
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of Combat pairs on motorcycles break through the gray zone to the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of combat pairs on motorcycles breaking through the gray zone to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.At the very edge of the forest belt the attackers dismount and storm the trenches.At the same time, an armored group with heavy equipment moves forward, firing at the enemy from tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
The task of Russian assault groups is to cut the supply lines of the large Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Ugledar, which passes through the settlement.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released footage of combat pairs on motorcycles breaking through the gray zone to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.
At the very edge of the forest belt the attackers dismount and storm the trenches.
At the same time, an armored group with heavy equipment moves forward, firing at the enemy from tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.