https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/bidens-migrant-program-paused-amid-fears-it-would-fuel-raging-border-crisis-1119922640.html

Biden's Migrant Program Paused Amid Fears It Would Fuel Raging Border Crisis

Biden's Migrant Program Paused Amid Fears It Would Fuel Raging Border Crisis

Sputnik International

Biden's "Keeping Families Together" immigration program has been put on hold by a federal judge in Texas in response to lawsuits filed by attorneys general from 16 states.

2024-08-27T07:29+0000

2024-08-27T07:29+0000

2024-08-27T07:29+0000

americas

us

joe biden

ken paxton

republican

us-mexico border

illegal migration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119922225_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60a86919ac8da5351b7a69dc2ceece95.jpg

US President Joe Biden's much-touted "Keeping Families Together" immigration program has been put on hold by a federal judge in Texas in response to lawsuits filed by attorneys general from 16 states, led by the Lone Star State.First announced by Biden in June, it intended to grant undocumented immigrants whose spouses are US citizens an opportunity to apply for a green card and remain in the country while waiting to obtain legal status. Typically, the path to citizenship could include a years-long wait outside the US.However, Republican-led states argue that this program would open the floodgates to even more unauthorized migration. Texas, which has been bearing the brunt of the Biden-Harris border crisis, claims it has had to fork out tens of millions of dollars annually on immigrants living in the state without legal status.“The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date,” US District Judge J. Campbell Barker wrote in the court order. A final decision on the matter is expected shortly before the November presidential election or before a newly elected president takes office in January.Applauding the decision, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went on X to say that “This is just the first step. We are going to keep fighting for Texas, our country, and the rule of law.”When he announced earlier that he was suing the Biden administration for its "unlawful ‘parole in place’ policy that incentivizes and rewards illegal immigration,” Paxton underscored that the program would let 1.3 million undocumented persons apply for permanent residency without having to leave the country. That would include around 200,000 living in Texas, he said.Earlier in August, a Fox News poll found that some 87% of would-be voters consider the situation at the US' southern border a serious concern, with 44% dubbing it an "emergency" and 43% a "major problem."With the US witnessing historic illegal immigration numbers under Biden, former President Donald Trump has pledged to restore order to the US-Mexico border.“At the heart of the Republican platform is our pledge to end this border nightmare, and to fully restore the sacred and sovereign borders of the United States of America – on day one,” Trump said in July.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/pre-election-miracle-illegal-border-crossings-in-us-miraculously-drop-to-four-year-low-1119812466.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is the biden keeping families together program, what happened to the biden keeping families together program, why did texas judge put biden's immigration program on hold, who is to blame for crisis at the border, did biden cause border crisis, did trump cause border crisis, do americans care about the border situation