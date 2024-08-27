https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/censorship-concerns-surge-following-arrest-of-telegram-founder--1119917218.html
Censorship Concerns Surge Following Arrest of Telegram Founder
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news, including the arrest of Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news, including the arrest of Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov.
The show begins with Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, political analyst, Host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch', joining to discuss the latest out of the US elections, including Kamala Harris's fundraising amid the DNC.Then, American attorney John Jackman shares his perspective on the arrest of Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov and its implications on free speech.The second hour kicks off with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the latest developments out of Ukraine.The show closes with Former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof breaking down the missile exchange between Hezbollah and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
04:12 GMT 27.08.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news, including the arrest of Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov.
The show begins with Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, political analyst, Host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch', joining to discuss the latest out of the US elections, including Kamala Harris's fundraising amid the DNC.
Then, American attorney John Jackman shares his perspective on the arrest of Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov and its implications on free speech.
The second hour kicks off with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the latest developments out of Ukraine.
The show closes with Former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof breaking down the missile exchange between Hezbollah and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM