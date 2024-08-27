https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/israel-hezbollah-trade-heavy-fire-as-region-watches-for-escalation-1119918389.html
On the August 26, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered various current events worldwide, including rising fears of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.
Israel, Hezbollah Trade Heavy Fire as Region Watches for Escalation
04:14 GMT 27.08.2024 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 27.08.2024)
On the August 26, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covered various current events worldwide, including rising fears of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke with the Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov.
Then, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian weighed in on the latest out of the 2024 Elections, including Kamala Harris's fundraising and Trump's performance in the polls.
Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier later broke down the latest escalations between Israel and Hezbollah.
The show concluded with a segment featuring Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who discussed the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
