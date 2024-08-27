https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/lockheed-martin-offers-to-repair-f-16-jets-supplied-to-ukraine-in-poland-1119927238.html

Lockheed Martin Offers to Repair F-16 Jets Supplied to Ukraine in Poland

The F-16 fighter jets, supplied to Ukraine by Western countries, may undergo technical maintenance at Lockheed Martin's service center in Poland, if Washington approves of it, the US defense company's chief operating officer has said.

"Our intention for that facility is that it'll be a regional facility, and so Ukraine is certainly in the region. So again, all of this comes under the guidance and auspices of the US government and so it's certainly capable of doing that, but we'll follow the government's lead on how they want us to work Ukraine support," Frank St. John told the news website on Monday. The company will reportedly look to apply a similar model of building a maintenance hub in Ukraine as it did in Poland. It is also planning to establish more regional maintenance centers beyond Poland, in western European countries, Australia and East Asia, St. John said. Media reported in August that Ukraine received the first 10 of the 79 F-16 fighter jets promised by Western countries on July 31. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the delivery. The Telegraph reported that Kiev was already using the jets for air defense. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in 2022. The Kremlin has warned against arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

