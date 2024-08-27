https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/meta-shouldnt-have-demoted-hunter-biden-laptop-story-on-platform---ceo-1119920010.html

Meta Shouldn't Have 'Demoted' Hunter Biden Laptop Story on Platform - CEO

Meta Shouldn't Have 'Demoted' Hunter Biden Laptop Story on Platform - CEO

Sputnik International

Meta (banned in Russia for extremism) founder Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was not Russian disinformation and should not have been demoted on the social media company's platform while it was under review.

2024-08-27T05:42+0000

2024-08-27T05:42+0000

2024-08-27T05:42+0000

americas

mark zuckerberg

us

freedom of speech

free press

russia

hunter biden

elon musk

meta

censorship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119921623_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1951a2c72551cf414f0323a2c07147d8.jpg

""In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election... It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," Zuckerberg said in the letter.Moreover, Zuckerberg mentioned that in 2021, Biden Administration officials repeatedly pressured Meta's teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content. The Meta* CEO revealed that he regrets making certain COVID-19-related changes due to the pressure from the US government.US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Meta's actions appear to be a First Amendment violation, which includes Americans' rights to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220522/analyst-of-hunters-laptop-from-hell-if-big-guy-is-biden-he-will-pay-a-heavy-price-1095704530.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, mark zuckerberg, meta censorship, political censorship, russian disinformation, russian propaganda, russia collision, russiagate, free speech, freedom of press, social media