https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/meta-shouldnt-have-demoted-hunter-biden-laptop-story-on-platform---ceo-1119920010.html
Meta Shouldn't Have 'Demoted' Hunter Biden Laptop Story on Platform - CEO
Meta Shouldn't Have 'Demoted' Hunter Biden Laptop Story on Platform - CEO
Sputnik International
Meta (banned in Russia for extremism) founder Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was not Russian disinformation and should not have been demoted on the social media company's platform while it was under review.
2024-08-27T05:42+0000
2024-08-27T05:42+0000
2024-08-27T05:42+0000
americas
mark zuckerberg
us
freedom of speech
free press
russia
hunter biden
elon musk
meta
censorship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119921623_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1951a2c72551cf414f0323a2c07147d8.jpg
""In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election... It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," Zuckerberg said in the letter.Moreover, Zuckerberg mentioned that in 2021, Biden Administration officials repeatedly pressured Meta's teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content. The Meta* CEO revealed that he regrets making certain COVID-19-related changes due to the pressure from the US government.US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Meta's actions appear to be a First Amendment violation, which includes Americans' rights to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220522/analyst-of-hunters-laptop-from-hell-if-big-guy-is-biden-he-will-pay-a-heavy-price-1095704530.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119921623_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0584791a9df912b12dc78b2060d72e7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hunter biden, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, mark zuckerberg, meta censorship, political censorship, russian disinformation, russian propaganda, russia collision, russiagate, free speech, freedom of press, social media
hunter biden, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, mark zuckerberg, meta censorship, political censorship, russian disinformation, russian propaganda, russia collision, russiagate, free speech, freedom of press, social media
Meta Shouldn't Have 'Demoted' Hunter Biden Laptop Story on Platform - CEO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meta (banned in Russia for extremism) founder Mark Zuckerberg in a letter to US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was not Russian disinformation and should not have been demoted on the social media company's platform while it was under review.
""In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election... It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation
, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," Zuckerberg said in the letter.
Moreover, Zuckerberg mentioned that in 2021, Biden Administration officials repeatedly pressured Meta's teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content. The Meta* CEO revealed that he regrets making certain COVID-19-related changes due to the pressure from the US government.
"I believe the government pressure was wrong and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it," Zuckerberg said. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Meta's actions appear to be a First Amendment violation, which includes Americans' rights to freedom of speech and freedom of the press.
*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.