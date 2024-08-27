https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/telegram-founder-arrested-broken-immigration-promises-israel-hezbollah-tensions-1119918044.html

Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Sputnik International

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops out of the presidential race and endorses GOP candidate Donald Trump.

2024-08-27T04:13+0000

2024-08-27T04:13+0000

2024-08-27T08:45+0000

political misfits

telegram

ukraine

democrats

israel

lebanon

west virginia

boeing

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119918164_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef39cd4e67b2c0a0085895c4c790510.png

Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Sputnik International Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops out of the presidential race and endorses GOP candidate Donald Trump.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the real reasons Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, whether the Western meddling in Telegram will impact communications on the battlefield in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz trying to get political cover after a high-profile crime by an asylum seeker, and former President Donald Trump trying to find novel ways to attack Democrats on their Afghanistan withdrawal.Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the broken promises of the Biden administration on immigration, why Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have been downplaying the issue, what meaningful differences on immigration exist between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, and whether Hispanic voters in the US can really be treated as a bloc.Author, activist, and journalist working for peace and social justice Robert Fantina discusses the exchange of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah this weekend, who is being warned with displays of strength on both sides, why violence and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank is continuing, what the planned new division of Gaza shows about Israel’s intentions for the future, the significance of recent negotiations between the leaders of Syria and Turkey, the threat of the Balochistan separatists in Pakistan and Iran, and if the Democrats are going to continue to rely on personal attacks on Trump on the campaign trail.Director of Eastern Panhandle Liberation Center Robert Gillette discusses the reality of West Virginia and ongoing issues of poverty and underdevelopment, how the Democratic National Convention speakers attempted to rewrite their role in West Virginia’s labor history, NAFTA’s role in increasing poverty in Appalachian communities, and reflections on the anniversary of the largest armed uprising in the United States since the Civil War at Blair Mountain.The Misfits also discuss NASA’s decision not to bring Boeing’s Starliner back from the ISS with a crew and OJ Simpson’s ashes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

lebanon

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, rfk jr. endorsement of trump, kamala harris rating polls, israel-palestine conflict latest, kamala harris at the dnc