https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/telegram-founder-arrested-broken-immigration-promises-israel-hezbollah-tensions-1119918044.html
Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Sputnik International
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops out of the presidential race and endorses GOP candidate Donald Trump.
2024-08-27T04:13+0000
2024-08-27T04:13+0000
2024-08-27T08:45+0000
political misfits
telegram
ukraine
democrats
israel
lebanon
west virginia
boeing
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119918164_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef39cd4e67b2c0a0085895c4c790510.png
Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Sputnik International
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops out of the presidential race and endorses GOP candidate Donald Trump.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the real reasons Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, whether the Western meddling in Telegram will impact communications on the battlefield in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz trying to get political cover after a high-profile crime by an asylum seeker, and former President Donald Trump trying to find novel ways to attack Democrats on their Afghanistan withdrawal.Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the broken promises of the Biden administration on immigration, why Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have been downplaying the issue, what meaningful differences on immigration exist between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, and whether Hispanic voters in the US can really be treated as a bloc.Author, activist, and journalist working for peace and social justice Robert Fantina discusses the exchange of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah this weekend, who is being warned with displays of strength on both sides, why violence and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank is continuing, what the planned new division of Gaza shows about Israel’s intentions for the future, the significance of recent negotiations between the leaders of Syria and Turkey, the threat of the Balochistan separatists in Pakistan and Iran, and if the Democrats are going to continue to rely on personal attacks on Trump on the campaign trail.Director of Eastern Panhandle Liberation Center Robert Gillette discusses the reality of West Virginia and ongoing issues of poverty and underdevelopment, how the Democratic National Convention speakers attempted to rewrite their role in West Virginia’s labor history, NAFTA’s role in increasing poverty in Appalachian communities, and reflections on the anniversary of the largest armed uprising in the United States since the Civil War at Blair Mountain.The Misfits also discuss NASA’s decision not to bring Boeing’s Starliner back from the ISS with a crew and OJ Simpson’s ashes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
lebanon
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119918164_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0920bc5647ff8ff17a8725138bbcfa.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, rfk jr. endorsement of trump, kamala harris rating polls, israel-palestine conflict latest, kamala harris at the dnc
political misfits, rfk jr. endorsement of trump, kamala harris rating polls, israel-palestine conflict latest, kamala harris at the dnc
Telegram Founder Arrested, Broken Immigration Promises, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
04:13 GMT 27.08.2024 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 27.08.2024)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops out of the presidential race and endorses GOP candidate Donald Trump.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the real reasons Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, whether the Western meddling in Telegram will impact communications on the battlefield in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz trying to get political cover after a high-profile crime by an asylum seeker, and former President Donald Trump trying to find novel ways to attack Democrats on their Afghanistan withdrawal.
Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses the broken promises of the Biden administration on immigration, why Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have been downplaying the issue, what meaningful differences on immigration exist between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, and whether Hispanic voters in the US can really be treated as a bloc.
Author, activist, and journalist working for peace and social justice Robert Fantina discusses the exchange of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah this weekend, who is being warned with displays of strength on both sides, why violence and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank is continuing, what the planned new division of Gaza shows about Israel’s intentions for the future, the significance of recent negotiations between the leaders of Syria and Turkey, the threat of the Balochistan separatists in Pakistan and Iran, and if the Democrats are going to continue to rely on personal attacks on Trump on the campaign trail.
Director of Eastern Panhandle Liberation Center Robert Gillette discusses the reality of West Virginia and ongoing issues of poverty and underdevelopment, how the Democratic National Convention speakers attempted to rewrite their role in West Virginia’s labor history, NAFTA’s role in increasing poverty in Appalachian communities, and reflections on the anniversary of the largest armed uprising in the United States since the Civil War at Blair Mountain.
The Misfits also discuss NASA’s decision not to bring Boeing’s Starliner back from the ISS with a crew and OJ Simpson’s ashes.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM