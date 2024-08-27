https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/telegram-founder-nabbed-in-france-jake-sullivan-to-china-israel-hezbollah-trade-intense-fire-1119918918.html
Telegram Founder Nabbed in France; Jake Sullivan to China; Israel Hezbollah Trade Intense Fire
Telegram Founder Nabbed in France; Jake Sullivan to China; Israel Hezbollah Trade Intense Fire
France's arrest of the founder of Telegram has Western social media owners feeling the heat.
Telegram Founder Nabbed in France; Jake Sullivan to China; Israel Hezbollah Trade Intense Fire
France's arrest of the founder of Telegram has Western social media owners feeling the heat.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the folly of neocon containment strategies toward peer competitors.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the arrest of Pavel Durov and the status of the Ukraine conflict.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the increased fire exchanged by Israel and Hezbollah.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Jake Sullivan's trip to China and Kamala Harris's acceptance speech.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the arrest of Pavel Durov and the Western crackdown on social media owners.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Caribbean and Latin America as Mexico seeks to extricate itself from the grip of US imperialism.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Pavel Durov's arrest.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the endgame in Ukraine and the issue of free speech on the internet.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Telegram Founder Nabbed in France; Jake Sullivan to China; Israel Hezbollah Trade Intense Fire
04:15 GMT 27.08.2024 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 27.08.2024)
France's arrest of the founder of Telegram has Western social media owners feeling the heat.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the folly of neocon containment strategies toward peer competitors.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the arrest of Pavel Durov and the status of the Ukraine conflict.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the increased fire exchanged by Israel and Hezbollah.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss Jake Sullivan's trip to China and Kamala Harris's acceptance speech.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the arrest of Pavel Durov and the Western crackdown on social media owners.
Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Caribbean and Latin America as Mexico seeks to extricate itself from the grip of US imperialism.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Pavel Durov's arrest.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the endgame in Ukraine and the issue of free speech on the internet.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
