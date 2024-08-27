https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/ukrainian-troops-trained-to-use-chemical-ammunition-for-western-made-artillery-systems--russian-mod-1119923840.html

Ukrainian Troops Trained to Use Chemical Ammunition for Western-Made Artillery Systems – Russian MoD

Ukrainian Troops Trained to Use Chemical Ammunition for Western-Made Artillery Systems – Russian MoD

Sputnik International

The United States has begun to actively include Moldova and Romania in the logistics schemes for transporting biomaterials from Ukraine to divert suspicion from its authorities, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

2024-08-27T06:42+0000

2024-08-27T06:42+0000

2024-08-27T06:44+0000

world

romania

anatoly kirillov

ukraine

moldova

biological

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115763375_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8649e7c4afedbbf857fcadb4ca367a.jpg

The United States has begun to actively include Moldova and Romania in the logistics schemes for transporting biomaterials from Ukraine to divert suspicion from its authorities, Igor Kirillov said.The escort of cargoes with biomaterials from Ukraine to the West was provided by logistics companies controlled by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Kirillov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/after-positioning-military-biolabs-around-the-globe-us-officials-urge-biodefense-buildup-1118314833.html

romania

ukraine

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, moldova and romania, troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense