The United States has begun to actively include Moldova and Romania in the logistics schemes for transporting biomaterials from Ukraine to divert suspicion from its authorities, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.
The escort of cargoes with biomaterials from Ukraine to the West was provided by logistics companies controlled by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Kirillov said.
06:42 GMT 27.08.2024 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 27.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian military personnel are being trained to use chemical ammunition for Western-made artillery systems, said Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.
"According to the available information, the United States has begun
to actively include Moldova and Romania in the logistics schemes for transporting biomaterials, using organizations under its control. Such tactics make it possible to hide the final recipient and divert suspicion from US government agencies and the US military biological program," Kirillov told a briefing.
The escort of cargoes with biomaterials from Ukraine to the West was provided by logistics companies controlled by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Kirillov said.
"During the period from August 2022 to May 2024, more than 2,000 cases of transportation of biomaterial samples through the territory of Moldova were officially carried out," he said, adding that the inclusion of Moldova and Romania in the transportation scheme can be seen as the beginning of a large-scale program to change the logistics chains in the area of mass export of biological material to the United States.