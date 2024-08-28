https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/2026-arizona-trial-set-for-trump-allies-accused-of-election-interference-1119930311.html
2026 Arizona Trial Set for Trump Allies Accused of Election Interference
2026 Arizona Trial Set for Trump Allies Accused of Election Interference
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news from around the world, including the Arizona trial date over election subversion charges.
2024-08-28T04:12+0000
2024-08-28T04:12+0000
2024-08-28T08:59+0000
the final countdown
radio
arizona
donald trump
france
telegram
germany
migration
alternative for germany (afd)
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119930027_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_63c053ea9d365de10d055cd3ac59e262.jpg
2026 Arizona Trial Set for Trump Allies Accused of Election Interference
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news from around the world, including the Arizona trial date over election subversion charges.
The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joining to discuss the newly set trial date in Arizona, where Trump allies face charges of election subversion in the 2020 presidential race.Then, Dr. George Szamuely, a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute weighs in on the arrest of the Telegram founder Pavel Durov and how the French government is responding to his detainment.The second hour starts with Independent journalist and YouTuber Miro Wolsfeld sharing his perspective on Germany's migration policy and the rise of the far-right AfD Party.The show wraps up with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina talking about the latest developments from the Gaza ceasefire talks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
arizona
france
germany
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1b/1119930027_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c3e1e87a55d622d689ebae975edbe99a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, 2020 us elections subversion, gaza ceasefire, afd migration policy, pavel durov detainment
the final countdown, 2020 us elections subversion, gaza ceasefire, afd migration policy, pavel durov detainment
2026 Arizona Trial Set for Trump Allies Accused of Election Interference
04:12 GMT 28.08.2024 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 28.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news from around the world, including the Arizona trial date over election subversion charges.
The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon joining to discuss the newly set trial date in Arizona, where Trump allies face charges of election subversion in the 2020 presidential race.
Then, Dr. George Szamuely, a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute weighs in on the arrest of the Telegram founder Pavel Durov and how the French government is responding to his detainment.
The second hour starts with Independent journalist and YouTuber Miro Wolsfeld sharing his perspective on Germany's migration policy and the rise of the far-right AfD Party.
The show wraps up with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina talking about the latest developments from the Gaza ceasefire talks.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM