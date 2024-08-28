https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/first-interview-with-harris-to-air-on-cnn-includes-walz-1119933505.html

First Interview With Harris to Air on CNN, Includes Walz

CNN announced that the first interview of Vice President Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic nominee for President, Kamala Harris will occur on Thursday and include her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The interview will be conducted by the media outlet's chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash, and is scheduled to air at 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday. Harris has not sat down for any interviews or held any press conferences since President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential race and endorsed his former running mate. While joint interviews are not atypical during a presidential campaign, candidates are usually expected to give multiple interviews in the lead up to election day.Bash previously interviewed Harris in 2020 during the Presidential campaign, and was chosen as Harris' first interview after taking office in 2021. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. In July, President Joe Biden said he was withdrawing from the race in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the nation. Last week, delegates at the Democratic National Convention officially made Harris their nominee following a ceremonial vote.

