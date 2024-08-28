https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/honduras-president-instructs-foreign-minister-to-denounce-extradition-treaty-with-us-1119943382.html

Honduras President Instructs Foreign Minister to Denounce Extradition Treaty With US

Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on Wednesday that she has instructed Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States.

"Based on our Constitution and international treaties, I have ordered the Foreign Minister Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States," Castro wrote on X. Castro added that the US' attempts to influence Honduras' politics through its embassy are intolerable, alleging that such actions violate international law principles of sovereignty and non-intervention. Earlier Wednesday, Honduras Secretary of State for Security Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez rebuked US Ambassador Laura Dogu over her remarks regarding a meeting between two senior Honduran officials with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez. Furthermore, Dogu said she was surprised to see Honduran Defense Secretary Jose Manuel Zelaya Rosales and Chief of Defense Staff Jose Jorge Fortin Aguilar sitting beside Padrino Lopez, whom Western media has called a "drug trafficker." In March, the US Justice Department convicted former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for smuggling cocaine and operating his country as a "narco-state."

