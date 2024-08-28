International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/honduras-president-instructs-foreign-minister-to-denounce-extradition-treaty-with-us-1119943382.html
Honduras President Instructs Foreign Minister to Denounce Extradition Treaty With US
Honduras President Instructs Foreign Minister to Denounce Extradition Treaty With US
Sputnik International
Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on Wednesday that she has instructed Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States.
2024-08-28T21:19+0000
2024-08-28T21:18+0000
americas
latin america
us
xiomara castro
honduras
us justice department
extradition
treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111669820_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_508959f3454b3532a937b9446cf469d8.png
"Based on our Constitution and international treaties, I have ordered the Foreign Minister Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States," Castro wrote on X. Castro added that the US' attempts to influence Honduras' politics through its embassy are intolerable, alleging that such actions violate international law principles of sovereignty and non-intervention. Earlier Wednesday, Honduras Secretary of State for Security Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez rebuked US Ambassador Laura Dogu over her remarks regarding a meeting between two senior Honduran officials with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez. Furthermore, Dogu said she was surprised to see Honduran Defense Secretary Jose Manuel Zelaya Rosales and Chief of Defense Staff Jose Jorge Fortin Aguilar sitting beside Padrino Lopez, whom Western media has called a "drug trafficker." In March, the US Justice Department convicted former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for smuggling cocaine and operating his country as a "narco-state."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/president-of-honduras-warns-of-conspiracy-against-her-government-1109753012.html
americas
honduras
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111669820_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_8ae09d08d9a4968ac99c9fb84dcee218.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
who is honduran president, history between honduras and us, us interference in latin america, who is xiomara castro
who is honduran president, history between honduras and us, us interference in latin america, who is xiomara castro

Honduras President Instructs Foreign Minister to Denounce Extradition Treaty With US

21:19 GMT 28.08.2024
Republic of Honduras Flag
 Republic of Honduras Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2024
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on Wednesday that she has instructed Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States.
"Based on our Constitution and international treaties, I have ordered the Foreign Minister Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina to denounce the extradition treaty with the United States," Castro wrote on X.
Castro added that the US' attempts to influence Honduras' politics through its embassy are intolerable, alleging that such actions violate international law principles of sovereignty and non-intervention.
Earlier Wednesday, Honduras Secretary of State for Security Gustavo Sanchez Velasquez rebuked US Ambassador Laura Dogu over her remarks regarding a meeting between two senior Honduran officials with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.
Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro has her hand raised by her running mate Salvador Nasralla after general elections, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
Americas
President of Honduras Warns of ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her Government
22 April 2023, 03:45 GMT
Furthermore, Dogu said she was surprised to see Honduran Defense Secretary Jose Manuel Zelaya Rosales and Chief of Defense Staff Jose Jorge Fortin Aguilar sitting beside Padrino Lopez, whom Western media has called a "drug trafficker."
In March, the US Justice Department convicted former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for smuggling cocaine and operating his country as a "narco-state."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала