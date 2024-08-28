https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/moscow-hosts-brics-forum-meta-admits-censorship-of-biden-laptop-story-uk-arrests-journalist--1119932909.html
Moscow Hosts BRICS Forum; Meta Admits Censorship of Biden Laptop Story; UK Arrests Journalist
Sputnik International
Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that Meta censored the Hunter Biden laptop story and that the Biden administration pressured his company to remove covid-related content.
Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss US attempts to enlist Latin American countries in its hybrid war on Venezuela.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Moscow BRICS forum and the hunt for a Canadian Nazi war criminal.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israeli moves to build a synagogue in the Al Aqsa mosque complex and troubles on the Gaza-Egypt border.Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss war in the DR Congo and Denmark closing its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Macron's rejection of democracy and EU countries rejecting African independence.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss Mark Zuckerberg's admissions about government-sponsored censorship.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the arrest of Richard Medhurst in the UK and the surveillance of Tulsi Gabbard.Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the collapse of neoliberal capitalism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
2024
News
Sputnik International
Sputnik International
Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that Meta censored the Hunter Biden laptop story and that the Biden administration pressured his company to remove covid-related content.
Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss US attempts to enlist Latin American countries in its hybrid war on Venezuela.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Moscow BRICS forum and the hunt for a Canadian Nazi war criminal.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israeli moves to build a synagogue in the Al Aqsa mosque complex and troubles on the Gaza-Egypt border.
Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss war in the DR Congo and Denmark closing its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss Macron's rejection of democracy and EU countries rejecting African independence.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss Mark Zuckerberg's admissions about government-sponsored censorship.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the arrest of Richard Medhurst in the UK and the surveillance of Tulsi Gabbard.
Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the collapse of neoliberal capitalism.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
