Post-DNC Mini Bump, Meta Reveals White House Pressure, Trump Docs Case

The alternative Congressional probe into the assassination attempt on the 45th president is as dodgy as the official response to the crime.

2024-08-28T04:13+0000

2024-08-28T04:13+0000

2024-08-28T09:08+0000

Spokesperson for the Black Hive and host of Full Spectrum on Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ post convention bump, whether Harris is being boosted from below by more popular down ballot candidates, whether the race will be affected by Republicans coming out of the woodwork to support Harris, whether a new book about Donald Trump’s foreign policy as president will affect the 2024 race, and Republican infighting over their own efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s trip to China, the way the US influences Canada’s China policy, who in Canada benefits from following the US line on China, and whether Canadians would prefer greater independence on foreign policy from Washington.Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the Kim Iversen Show, discusses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing the pressure the White House put on his platform to censor even harmless content related to COVID-19 and his regrets over suppressing reporting on Hunter Biden. She discusses where Facebook’s policies on political speech are likely headed, global press organizations calling on the EU to take action against Israel for its killing of journalists, the recent intimidation of journalists in the UK and the EU, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joining forces with Trump after a conflicted history with the Democratic Party.Former associate deputy attorney general and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses Special Counsel Jack Smith appealing the dismissal of Donald Trump’s classified documents trial, the chances Smith has in an appeals court that appears to have been deeply politicized, and whether to expect this question to eventually be decided by the Supreme Court.The Misfits also discuss statements by Iran’s supreme leader indicating openness to negotiating with the US, why Washington is helping Israel hunt Hamas’ leader, and a new twist in the case of a US “defector” to North Korea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

