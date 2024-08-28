https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/texas-has-removed-1mln-ineligible-people-from-voter-rolls-in-states-sine-2021-1119933776.html

Texas Has Removed 1Mln Ineligible People from Voter Rolls in States Sine 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office announced in a press release on Monday that more than 1 million names have been removed from the state voter rolls, including over 463,000 who are on the suspense list.

"Since signing Senate Bill 1 into law in 2021, Texas has removed over one million people from the state’s voter rolls, including people who moved out-of-state, are deceased, and are noncitizens," the release said. That removal process of ineligible persons from the state's voter rolls will continue, the release added. A majority of people removed from the Texas voter rolls were deceased people and voters on the suspense list, which is voters who the state has no confirmation of their current place of residency. According to the press release, 463,000 of the voters were on the suspense list. Local media have published reports speaking to voters who say they were put on the list suspense list despite not moving since the last election.Abbott has previously said this measure is to protect the integrity of the US election.

