Texas Has Removed 1Mln Ineligible People from Voter Rolls in States Sine 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The state of Texas has removed more than 1 million ineligible people from its voter rolls since 2021 as a means to prevent potential illegal voting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office said in a press release.
"Since signing Senate Bill 1 into law in 2021, Texas has removed over one million people from the state’s voter rolls, including people who moved out-of-state, are deceased, and are noncitizens," the release said.
That removal process of ineligible persons from the state's voter rolls will continue, the release added.
A majority of people removed from the Texas voter rolls were deceased people and voters on the suspense list, which is voters who the state has no confirmation of their current place of residency. According to the press release, 463,000 of the voters were on the suspense list. Local media have published reports
speaking to voters who say they were put on the list suspense list despite not moving since the last election.
Abbott has previously said this measure is to protect the integrity of the US election.