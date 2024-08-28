International
Zelensky Says Ukraine Does Not Have Money to Produce Its Own Weapons
Zelensky Says Ukraine Does Not Have Money to Produce Its Own Weapons
Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not have the ability to produce its own weapons, saying it lacks the funds to do so.
"There is, in my opinion, an important point where we have begun to move forward - the domestic production. Drones, artillery, I mean systems and ammunition separately, missiles. An expensive program and we need to invest money in this. There is no money in our budget to date," Zelensky said at a press conference on Tuesday. The Ukrainian leader noted that he would also like to increase the supply of Western military aid, as well as accelerate its flow to Ukraine. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in 2022. The Kremlin has warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
03:43 GMT 28.08.2024
MOSCOW, August 28 (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not have the money to produce its own weapons, and also noted the slow flow of aid from Western countries.
"There is, in my opinion, an important point where we have begun to move forward - the domestic production. Drones, artillery, I mean systems and ammunition separately, missiles. An expensive program and we need to invest money in this. There is no money in our budget to date," Zelensky said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The Ukrainian leader noted that he would also like to increase the supply of Western military aid, as well as accelerate its flow to Ukraine.
"For example, voting in Congress and agreements. They have enough money to deliver these packages, but it [the process] is slowed down," Zelensky added.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in 2022. The Kremlin has warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
