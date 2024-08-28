https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/zuckerberg-admits-biden-admin-demanded-censorship-on-meta-1119932637.html

Zuckerberg Admits Biden Admin Demanded Censorship on Meta

On the August 27, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various topics from around the globe, including Zuckerberg admitting that he caved to the Biden administration's requests.

The show begins with media commentator and economist Mitch Roschelle discussing Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg admitting that the Biden-Harris administration pressured him into what he refers to as the censorship of social media posts on certain COVID-19 content.Then, journalist Angie Wong shares her perspective on special counsel Jack Smith's superseding indictment of Donald Trump over accusations of resisting the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.American attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman later breaking down Democratic nominee Kamala Harris's migration policy.The show closed with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine including the IAEA chief warning of the risk of a nuclear accident. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

