Harris and Walz Agree to CNN Interview, Trump Confirms Being Open to Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events from around the nation, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz agreeing to a CNN interview.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events from around the nation, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz agreeing to a CNN interview.
The show begins with US representative Tim Burchett joining to discuss the latest out of the 2024 elections, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz agreeing to a CNN interview, Harris's migration policy, Trump's new allies, and the debate among the House GOP over impeaching President Biden.Then, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighs in on Mark Zuckerberg's admission of caving to the Biden administration's pressure over content regulation.The second hour starts with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on the latest out of Jack Smith's indictment against former president Donald Trump.The show closes with former Senior Security Policy analyst Michael Maloof sharing his analysis of Iran being open to negotiations with the US regarding its nuclear treaty.
Harris and Walz Agree to CNN Interview, Trump Confirms Being Open to Debate
04:12 GMT 29.08.2024 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 29.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events from around the nation, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz agreeing to a CNN interview.
The show begins with US representative Tim Burchett joining to discuss the latest out of the 2024 elections, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz agreeing to a CNN interview, Harris's migration policy, Trump's new allies, and the debate among the House GOP over impeaching President Biden.
Then, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin weighs in on Mark Zuckerberg's admission of caving to the Biden administration's pressure over content regulation.
The second hour starts with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on the latest out of Jack Smith's indictment against former president Donald Trump.
The show closes with former Senior Security Policy analyst Michael Maloof sharing his analysis of Iran being open to negotiations with the US regarding its nuclear treaty.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
