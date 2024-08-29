Kamala's Metamorphosis

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/kamalas-metamorphosis-1119953986.html
From pledging no taxes on tips to throwing her backing behind tariffs, Kamala Harris has been throwing the public for quite the loop as her policy standings appear to mirror that of her Republican rival, Donald Trump.
From pledging no taxes on tips to throwing her backing behind tariffs, US Vice President Kamala Harris has been throwing the public and analysts for quite the loop as her policy standings appear to mirror that of her Republican rival, Donald Trump. The latest whiplash to election watchers came as the Democrat pledged to direct hundreds of millions to build up a fortified wall along the US-Mexico border - if she's elected, of course.This development, shocking as it is, comes in stark contrast to Harris' past remarks on Trump's border wall project. In fact, she once referred to it as a "medieval vanity project" and a "complete waste of taxpayer money" that wouldn't make Americans feel any safer.In a February 2018 post on X, the border czar went as far as calling it "un-American."Now, with 67 more days to go, critics say Harris' murky stance on the border wall are just a gimmick to claim some more votes. The race is on to see whether the presidential contender will make anymore Trump-esque campaign promises and if they ultimately work in her favor.
