Palestine Calling for Pressure on Israel to Allow President Abbas to Visit Gaza - State Minister

Palestine is calling on the international community to pressure Israel to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit the Gaza Strip.

middle east

mahmoud abbas

israel

gaza strip

palestine

palestinian national authority (pna)

Last week, the Walla news portal reported that the Palestinian National Authority had asked the Israeli authorities for permission for Abbas to visit Gaza in the near future. Later, Abbas' adviser on international relations and his special envoy, Riyad al-Maliki, told Sputnik that Israel had denied the Palestinian leader permission to visit the enclave. "We will act to ensure President Mahmoud Abbas' visit to the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian commission has been formed to work and organize this visit to the Gaza Strip. We ask the international community to put pressure on Israel to ensure President Abbas' visit," Aghabekian Shahin said. She also added that the Palestinian Authority informed all its ambassadors and representatives of the need for action in all countries and at all levels to mobilize international support for this initiative.

israel

gaza strip

palestine

