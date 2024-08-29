International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestine-expecting-action-against-dual-citizenship-soldiers-fighting-in-gaza---official-1119945776.html
Palestine Expecting Action Against Dual-Citizenship Soldiers Fighting in Gaza - Official
Palestine Expecting Action Against Dual-Citizenship Soldiers Fighting in Gaza - Official
Sputnik International
The Palestinian government says it received promises from several countries that they would take action against their citizens participating in military operations in the Gaza strip on the Israeli side.
2024-08-29T02:43+0000
2024-08-29T02:43+0000
world
naledi pandor
south africa
palestine
international court of justice
palestinian national authority (pna)
sputnik
newsfeed
israel
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117917238_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_595f26a5842f14673827ebf9f9b1c863.jpg
"We have received promises on this issue and we hope that there will be a move from words to deeds within the framework of international law and laws adopted in countries," Aghabekian Shahin said. She added that this issue was raised by the Palestinian National Authority a long time ago, and contacts with countries that are involved are currently ongoing. In March, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that any South Africans fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces would be arrested when they return home. Last year, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/spain-joins-south-africas-genocide-lawsuit-against-israel---icj-1119170276.html
south africa
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117917238_175:0:2134:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_dda884ba2a58c09f3fc72308fe4c6caf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dual citizens in the idf, will idf soldiers be held responsible, americans fighting in gaza, uk fighting in gaza, european nationals in gaza
dual citizens in the idf, will idf soldiers be held responsible, americans fighting in gaza, uk fighting in gaza, european nationals in gaza

Palestine Expecting Action Against Dual-Citizenship Soldiers Fighting in Gaza - Official

02:43 GMT 29.08.2024
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankIsraeli paratroopers during an operation in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF spokesperson).
Israeli paratroopers during an operation in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF spokesperson). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian government has received promises from a number of countries to take measures against citizens of dual citizenship who are participating in military operations in the Gaza Strip on the side of the Israeli army, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"We have received promises on this issue and we hope that there will be a move from words to deeds within the framework of international law and laws adopted in countries," Aghabekian Shahin said.
She added that this issue was raised by the Palestinian National Authority a long time ago, and contacts with countries that are involved are currently ongoing.
"These countries must take effective action against those who have dual citizenship and who participate in the genocidal war against our people," Aghabekian Shahin said.
In March, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that any South Africans fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces would be arrested when they return home. Last year, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2024
World
Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel - ICJ
28 June, 19:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала