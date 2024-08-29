https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestine-expecting-action-against-dual-citizenship-soldiers-fighting-in-gaza---official-1119945776.html
Palestine Expecting Action Against Dual-Citizenship Soldiers Fighting in Gaza - Official
The Palestinian government says it received promises from several countries that they would take action against their citizens participating in military operations in the Gaza strip on the Israeli side.
In March, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that any South Africans fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces would be arrested when they return home. Last year, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Palestinian government has received promises from a number of countries to take measures against citizens of dual citizenship who are participating in military operations in the Gaza Strip on the side of the Israeli army, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"We have received promises on this issue and we hope that there will be a move from words to deeds within the framework of international law and laws adopted in countries," Aghabekian Shahin said.
She added that this issue was raised by the Palestinian National Authority a long time ago, and contacts with countries that are involved are currently ongoing.
"These countries must take effective action against those who have dual citizenship and who participate in the genocidal war against our people," Aghabekian Shahin said.
In March, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that any South Africans fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces would be arrested when they return home. Last year, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.