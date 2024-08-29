https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/palestine-expecting-action-against-dual-citizenship-soldiers-fighting-in-gaza---official-1119945776.html

Palestine Expecting Action Against Dual-Citizenship Soldiers Fighting in Gaza - Official

Sputnik International

The Palestinian government says it received promises from several countries that they would take action against their citizens participating in military operations in the Gaza strip on the Israeli side.

"We have received promises on this issue and we hope that there will be a move from words to deeds within the framework of international law and laws adopted in countries," Aghabekian Shahin said. She added that this issue was raised by the Palestinian National Authority a long time ago, and contacts with countries that are involved are currently ongoing. In March, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said that any South Africans fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces would be arrested when they return home. Last year, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.

