On the August 28, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various topics from around the globe, including the Telegram founder's litany of charges in a French court.
On the August 28, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various topics from around the globe, including the Telegram founder's litany of charges in a French court.
The show begins with journalist and activist Misty Winston discussing Telegram founder Pavel Durov's various charges in France and its implications on free speech.Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon later weighs in on special counsel Jack Smith's new indictment against Donald Trump.In the second hour, licensed family physician and best-selling author Dr. Ken Berry shares his expertise on Pfizer entering the direct-to-consumer market.The show closes with journalist, geopolitical analyst, writer, and teacher Kiji Noh sharing his analysis of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to China amid mutual openness to a Biden-Xi phone call.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 29.08.2024
The Backstory
Telegram Founder Faces Multiple Charges in France
Rachel Blevins
On the August 28, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various topics from around the globe, including the Telegram founder's litany of charges in a French court.
The show begins with journalist and activist Misty Winston discussing Telegram founder Pavel Durov's various charges in France and its implications on free speech.
Counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon later weighs in on special counsel Jack Smith's new indictment against Donald Trump.
In the second hour, licensed family physician and best-selling author Dr. Ken Berry shares his expertise on Pfizer entering the direct-to-consumer market.
The show closes with journalist, geopolitical analyst, writer, and teacher Kiji Noh sharing his analysis of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to China amid mutual openness to a Biden-Xi phone call.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
