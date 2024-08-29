International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/uae-in-contact-with-france-on-durovs-case---government-1119948360.html
UAE in Contact With France on Durov's Case - Government
UAE in Contact With France on Durov's Case - Government
Sputnik International
The UAE is in contact with France and Telegram founder Pavel Durov's representatives amid the ongoing investigation, the UAE government told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-08-29T12:19+0000
2024-08-29T12:19+0000
world
pavel durov
uae
france
paris
telegram
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103897/77/1038977797_0:377:1025:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9abd1e0b09304a5982c2024354fce8f1.jpg
“The UAE prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with assistance as a key priority. We are in touch with the French authorities about this case and Pavel Durov’s representatives," the government said.Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France and the UAE, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, banned from leaving France and ordered to pay a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) bail.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/telegram-ceo-durov-left-paris-court-in-private-car-says-telegram-complies-with-the-law-1119945039.html
uae
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103897/77/1038977797_0:185:1025:953_1920x0_80_0_0_8e88c11c00a60c089db7ffb9eaf42916.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uae in contact with france, telegram founder pavel durov, uae government
uae in contact with france, telegram founder pavel durov, uae government

UAE in Contact With France on Durov's Case - Government

12:19 GMT 29.08.2024
© Flickr / Chu❤UAE Flag
UAE Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
© Flickr / Chu❤
Subscribe
DUBAI (Sputnik) - The UAE is in contact with France and Telegram founder Pavel Durov's representatives amid the ongoing investigation, the UAE government told Sputnik on Thursday.
“The UAE prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with assistance as a key priority. We are in touch with the French authorities about this case and Pavel Durov’s representatives," the government said.
Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France and the UAE, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, banned from leaving France and ordered to pay a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) bail.
Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
World
Durov Released From Custody, Says Telegram Complies With The Law
00:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала