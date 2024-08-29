https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/uae-in-contact-with-france-on-durovs-case---government-1119948360.html

UAE in Contact With France on Durov's Case - Government

The UAE is in contact with France and Telegram founder Pavel Durov's representatives amid the ongoing investigation, the UAE government told Sputnik on Thursday.

“The UAE prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, safeguarding their interests, and providing them with assistance as a key priority. We are in touch with the French authorities about this case and Pavel Durov’s representatives," the government said.Russian-born Durov, who holds citizenship in several countries including France and the UAE, was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on charges related to the criminal use of his Telegram app, including terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. On Wednesday, he was released under judicial supervision, banned from leaving France and ordered to pay a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) bail.

