International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/ukrainian-general-staff-says-in-statement-that-f-16-fighter-transferred-to-ukraine-crashed-1119952322.html
Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Crash of NATO-Gifted F-16 Fighter
Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Crash of NATO-Gifted F-16 Fighter
Sputnik International
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine confirmed on Thursday the loss of the F-16 fighter transferred to Ukraine, and a special commission is investigating the causes of the crash.
2024-08-29T18:26+0000
2024-08-29T19:14+0000
military
ukraine
wall street journal
ukrainian defense ministry
f-16
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_0:4:3072:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_be19accb33433d1a8a2f82c9ba467fc2.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that the US-made F-16 fighter jet that was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on August 26 just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev. A special commission of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been appointed to determine the causes of the crash, the statement said. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/desperate-for-attention-old-f-16s-arriving-in-ukraine-are-weak-publicity-stunt--1119653319.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f8031e45ae797638f4b39cc2acf2f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
general staff of the armed forces of ukraine, f-16 fighter transferred to ukraine, ukraine lost f-16
general staff of the armed forces of ukraine, f-16 fighter transferred to ukraine, ukraine lost f-16

Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Crash of NATO-Gifted F-16 Fighter

18:26 GMT 29.08.2024 (Updated: 19:14 GMT 29.08.2024)
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia FrostIn this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia Frost
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine confirmed on Thursday the loss of the F-16 fighter transferred to Ukraine, and a special commission is investigating the causes of the crash.
Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that the US-made F-16 fighter jet that was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on August 26 just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.

"During an air battle, the F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency, four cruise missiles were shot down by on-board weapons... During the approach to the next target, communication was lost with one of the aircraft. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, the pilot was killed," the Ukrainian General Staff said on Telegram.

A special commission of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been appointed to determine the causes of the crash, the statement said.
Volodymyr Zelensky sits in a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
Analysis
'Desperate for Attention': Old F-16s Arriving in Ukraine Are Weak Publicity Stunt
6 August, 03:29 GMT
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала