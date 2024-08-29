https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/ukrainian-general-staff-says-in-statement-that-f-16-fighter-transferred-to-ukraine-crashed-1119952322.html

Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Crash of NATO-Gifted F-16 Fighter

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine confirmed on Thursday the loss of the F-16 fighter transferred to Ukraine, and a special commission is investigating the causes of the crash.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that the US-made F-16 fighter jet that was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on August 26 just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev. A special commission of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been appointed to determine the causes of the crash, the statement said. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

