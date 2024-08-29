https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/ukrainian-militants-abduct-civilians-from-russias-kursk-region---special-envoy-miroshnik-1119945939.html
Ukrainian Militants Abduct Civilians From Russia's Kursk Region - Special Envoy Miroshnik
MOSCOW, August 29 (Sputnik) - Russia has information that Ukrainian militants kidnap civilians in the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Sputnik.
"There is information that Ukrainian militants... kidnap people. They grab civilians and take them away in an unknown direction. Often, information or contact with them is lost," Miroshnik said.
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Commenting on the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said August 28 that Ukrainian troops had lost up to 7,000 servicemen and 74 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region.