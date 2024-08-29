https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-has-double-standards-on-nuclear-proliferation-threatens-strategic-stability---beijing-1119948229.html

US Has Double Standards on Nuclear Proliferation, Threatens Strategic Stability - Beijing

The US adheres to double standards on nuclear proliferation, which threatens global strategic stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman

Earlier this month, mediaz reported that US President Joe Biden approved a new nuclear strategy in March, which refocuses on China's growing nuclear arsenal but also addresses concerns of potential coordinated nuclear challenges by China, Russia, and North Korea against the United States. China opposes the US expanding its nuclear arsenal under the pretext of a non-existent "Chinese nuclear threat," the spokesman said.

