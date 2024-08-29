https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-has-double-standards-on-nuclear-proliferation-threatens-strategic-stability---beijing-1119948229.html
US Has Double Standards on Nuclear Proliferation, Threatens Strategic Stability - Beijing
US Has Double Standards on Nuclear Proliferation, Threatens Strategic Stability - Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US adheres to double standards on nuclear proliferation, which threatens global strategic stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's new nuclear strategy.
Earlier this month, mediaz reported that US President Joe Biden approved a new nuclear strategy in March, which refocuses on China's growing nuclear arsenal but also addresses concerns of potential coordinated nuclear challenges by China, Russia, and North Korea against the United States.
US Has Double Standards on Nuclear Proliferation, Threatens Strategic Stability - Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US adheres to double standards on nuclear proliferation, which threatens global strategic stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's new nuclear strategy.
Earlier this month, mediaz reported that US President Joe Biden
approved a new nuclear strategy in March, which refocuses on China's growing nuclear arsenal but also addresses concerns of potential coordinated nuclear challenges by China, Russia, and North Korea against the United States.
"In recent years, the United States has invested heavily in miniaturizing nuclear weapons and using them in real combat, and it has double standards on the issue of nuclear proliferation, which seriously threatens strategic stability in the world," Wu told a briefing.
China opposes the US expanding its nuclear arsenal under the pretext of a non-existent "Chinese nuclear threat," the spokesman said.