https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-involved-in-kursk-attack-new-trump-charges-jake-sullivan-in-china-1119944512.html
US Involved in Kursk Attack; New Trump Charges; Jake Sullivan in China
US Involved in Kursk Attack; New Trump Charges; Jake Sullivan in China
Sputnik International
Moscow says that there will be reprisals for US involvement in the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region.
2024-08-29T04:14+0000
2024-08-29T04:14+0000
2024-08-29T10:53+0000
the critical hour
radio
israel
china
donald trump
jake sullivan
ukraine
iran
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1c/1119944355_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffcf3696bbe754b0c540ec3dc3f5ec62.png
US Involved in Kursk Attack; New Trump Charges; Jake Sullivan in China
Sputnik International
Moscow says that there will be reprisals for US involvement in the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region.
Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the Iranian president's statements that he is still open for talks with the US empire and an Israeli offensive in the West Bank that is meeting stiff resistance.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian response to US involvement in the Kursk offensive.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, joins us to discuss the absurdity of the latest Nord Stream story and the Ukrainian attacks on nuclear power plants.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the media silence on the FBI's attack on the Uhuru movement.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.net, joins us to discuss new charges against Donald Trump and the growing government media censorship.Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the US and Canadian attack on Venezuelan sovereignty and US imperialism as the root cause of the Gaza conflict.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the Democratic party's ideological moves towards neoconservatism.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Jake Sullivan's visit to China and the economic fallout from the US hybrid war on China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
china
ukraine
iran
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1c/1119944355_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b6f72042a67e9251a822e823bca073.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, us role in ukrainian kursk attack, france war on free speech, is democratic party neoconservative, nord stream news latest
the critical hour, us role in ukrainian kursk attack, france war on free speech, is democratic party neoconservative, nord stream news latest
US Involved in Kursk Attack; New Trump Charges; Jake Sullivan in China
04:14 GMT 29.08.2024 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 29.08.2024)
Moscow says that there will be reprisals for US involvement in the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk region.
Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the Iranian president's statements that he is still open for talks with the US empire and an Israeli offensive in the West Bank that is meeting stiff resistance.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian response to US involvement in the Kursk offensive.
George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, joins us to discuss the absurdity of the latest Nord Stream story and the Ukrainian attacks on nuclear power plants.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the media silence on the FBI's attack on the Uhuru movement.
Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.net, joins us to discuss new charges against Donald Trump and the growing government media censorship.
Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the US and Canadian attack on Venezuelan sovereignty and US imperialism as the root cause of the Gaza conflict.
Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the Democratic party's ideological moves towards neoconservatism.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Jake Sullivan's visit to China and the economic fallout from the US hybrid war on China.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM