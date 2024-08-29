https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-officials-in-china-israel-raids-west-bank-durov-heads-to-court-1119943527.html

US Officials in China, Israel Raids West Bank, Durov Heads to Court

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is due in court after being released from police custody, and research shows the US can influence Israel after all.

Co-founder of independent media organization Status Coup Jordan Chariton joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the bipartisan effort to eliminate third party and independent candidates from ballots, the lack of federal regulation on social media influencers being paid surrogates for presidential candidates, the waning of the honeymoon era of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and the findings of a Department of Health and Human Services report on the connection between high fluoride consumption and lowered IQ in children.Author and ​​Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News Joe Lauria discusses a lawsuit against a prominent Australian journalist that has serious implications for free speech, efforts in Australia to make “hate speech” a criminal rather than civil offense, how hate speech laws prevent honest reporting, the treatment of journalist Richard Medhurst and former Ambassador Craig Murray, and what’s at stake in France’s arrest of and investigation into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.Independent journalist, researcher with Code Pink, and author Nicolas Davies discusses whether China might strongly prefer one US presidential candidate over the other, the goals of Israel’s escalation in the West Bank, what factors are contributing to Iran’s restraint with regard to Israeli provocatoins, and a report from USAID that suggests the Biden administration’s Gaza aid pier only hampered the delivery of aid to Gazans and perhaps was intended to do just that.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market president of Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate, discusses an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice over a real estate software that allegedly allowed rent collusion nationally, how extensive the problem of rent price collusion is, whether a DOJ victory would make a difference in the high rents facing Americans across the country, and an analysis of each campaign’s proposals for the national housing crisis.The Misfits also discuss Kamala Harris’ first post-convention interview and the revived federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

