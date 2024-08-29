https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-state-dept-used-telegram-as-a-tool-to-mobilize-protests-in-foreign-countries--ex-official-1119945486.html
US State Dept. Used Telegram As A Tool To Mobilize Protests In Foreign Countries -Ex-Official
Former US State Department official Mike Benz said that the department used Telegram to mobilize protests in foreign countries.
US State Dept. Used Telegram As A Tool To Mobilize Protests In Foreign Countries -Ex-Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US, from 2014 to 2020, valued Telegram for its ability to bypass state media control and surveillance, enhancing its use by political groups and dissidents, former State Department official Mike Benz said.
"Telegram is this very powerful vehicle for the US State Department to be able to mobilize protests, to be able to galvanize political support against authoritarian countries,"
Benz said during an interview
with US journalist Tucker Carlson that aired on Wednesday.
The remarks were in response to Carlson's question about why the US government, which upholds the Constitution and democracy, would attempt to end democracy in various countries through censorship.
The US favored Telegram from 2014 to 2020 due to its ability to circumvent state control and surveillance through its private functions and anonymous forwarding features, which were beneficial to US-funded political groups and dissidents, Benz said.
Later in the interview, Benz was asked about the possible impact of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest on US entrepreneur Elon Musk and whether the authorities view Musk similarly.
"With Elon, I don't think they want to take him out. What they want is corporate regime change or him to play ball," Benz said
Durov was detained at Paris Le Bourget Airport on August 24. The Paris Prosecutor's Office reported on August 28 that Durov was not placed in a pretrial detention center but was banned from leaving France, and he must also post a bail worth 5 million euros. Durov is charged with complicity in administering an online platform for the purpose of making illegal transactions by an organized group and other offenses. He could face up to 10 years in prison.