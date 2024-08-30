International
Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Judge Orders Suspension of X in Country - Reports
Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Judge Orders Suspension of X in Country - Reports
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that social media site X must be shut off in Brazil starting August 30, local media reported.
Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that X must be suspended in Brazil on August 30, the report said. Moraes earlier ordered X owner Elon Musk to notify the court within 24 hours about who would be the new legal representative of X in Brazil, otherwise it would be suspended. The deadline expired on Thursday evening. X said on Friday it refuses to comply with "illegal orders" from a court in Brazil and expects to be shut down in the country.Earlier this month, Musk said he shuttered the X offices in Brazil after Moraes threatened to arrest its legal representative if the social media company did not comply with the court's censorship orders.At press time, Sputnik reporters were able to access X while rerouting their internet traffic through Brazil using a VPN, however, downdetector.com.br has noted a higher than normal number of reports of X being down in the country, starting around 4 pm local time.
Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Judge Orders Suspension of X in Country - Reports

22:48 GMT 30.08.2024
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A Brazilian Supreme Federal Court judge has ordered the suspension of social media platform X in the country, the G1 news portal reported.
Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that X must be suspended in Brazil on August 30, the report said.
Moraes earlier ordered X owner Elon Musk to notify the court within 24 hours about who would be the new legal representative of X in Brazil, otherwise it would be suspended.
The deadline expired on Thursday evening. X said on Friday it refuses to comply with "illegal orders" from a court in Brazil and expects to be shut down in the country.
Earlier this month, Musk said he shuttered the X offices in Brazil after Moraes threatened to arrest its legal representative if the social media company did not comply with the court's censorship orders.
At press time, Sputnik reporters were able to access X while rerouting their internet traffic through Brazil using a VPN, however, downdetector.com.br has noted a higher than normal number of reports of X being down in the country, starting around 4 pm local time.
