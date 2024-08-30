International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/cia-veteran-agent-reveals-agency-uses-fake-friendships-to-recruit-traitors---reports-1119963274.html
CIA Veteran Agent Reveals Agency Uses Fake Friendships to Recruit Traitors - Reports
CIA Veteran Agent Reveals Agency Uses Fake Friendships to Recruit Traitors - Reports
Sputnik International
CIA recruiters deliberately lie to Russian and other nationalities as part of their routine seven-step recruitment process to persuade them to betray their country, a former senior US espionage official told CNBC.
2024-08-30T19:08+0000
2024-08-30T19:08+0000
world
us
cia
cnbc
espionage
intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381791_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_30c5e0dbb6b16a71f2c8a7647b08d829.jpg
The CIA recruiters work to create what they describe as "false friendships" with targeted potential traitors and informants and seek to discover their needs, desires, and aspirations in order to tempt them into regularly transmitting sensitive information on them, former CIA Counterintelligence Chief James Olson told CNBC in an interview for the network's new seven-part series on espionage operations. Olson served in the CIA for 31 years including a tour of service in Moscow during the Cold War, the program said. The recruitment process was often developed through meetings over restaurant meals, in bars, and even in gymnasiums, Olson explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/the-cia-writes-her-paycheck-venezuelas-us-backed-opposition-flounders-1119745145.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381791_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d49eeb7de3774d818a63f7bbbbcd308c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cia recruiters, how does cia recruit its agents, cia espionage methods, cia the farm project
cia recruiters, how does cia recruit its agents, cia espionage methods, cia the farm project

CIA Veteran Agent Reveals Agency Uses Fake Friendships to Recruit Traitors - Reports

19:08 GMT 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThis April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA recruiters deliberately lie to Russian and other nationalities as part of their routine seven-step recruitment process to persuade them to betray their country, a former senior US espionage official told CNBC in a new series, according to reports on Friday.
The CIA recruiters work to create what they describe as "false friendships" with targeted potential traitors and informants and seek to discover their needs, desires, and aspirations in order to tempt them into regularly transmitting sensitive information on them, former CIA Counterintelligence Chief James Olson told CNBC in an interview for the network's new seven-part series on espionage operations.
The process of recruiting and suborning sources from other countries is taught systematically at a secret CIA training facility near Williamsburg, Virginia that has been known for generations as "The Farm," the program said.
Olson served in the CIA for 31 years including a tour of service in Moscow during the Cold War, the program said.
The recruitment process was often developed through meetings over restaurant meals, in bars, and even in gymnasiums, Olson explained.
The seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
Analysis
‘The CIA Writes Her Paycheck’: Venezuela’s US-Backed Opposition Flounders
13 August, 04:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала