https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/cia-veteran-agent-reveals-agency-uses-fake-friendships-to-recruit-traitors---reports-1119963274.html

CIA Veteran Agent Reveals Agency Uses Fake Friendships to Recruit Traitors - Reports

CIA Veteran Agent Reveals Agency Uses Fake Friendships to Recruit Traitors - Reports

Sputnik International

CIA recruiters deliberately lie to Russian and other nationalities as part of their routine seven-step recruitment process to persuade them to betray their country, a former senior US espionage official told CNBC.

2024-08-30T19:08+0000

2024-08-30T19:08+0000

2024-08-30T19:08+0000

world

us

cia

cnbc

espionage

intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381791_0:0:2965:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_30c5e0dbb6b16a71f2c8a7647b08d829.jpg

The CIA recruiters work to create what they describe as "false friendships" with targeted potential traitors and informants and seek to discover their needs, desires, and aspirations in order to tempt them into regularly transmitting sensitive information on them, former CIA Counterintelligence Chief James Olson told CNBC in an interview for the network's new seven-part series on espionage operations. Olson served in the CIA for 31 years including a tour of service in Moscow during the Cold War, the program said. The recruitment process was often developed through meetings over restaurant meals, in bars, and even in gymnasiums, Olson explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/the-cia-writes-her-paycheck-venezuelas-us-backed-opposition-flounders-1119745145.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cia recruiters, how does cia recruit its agents, cia espionage methods, cia the farm project