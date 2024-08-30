https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/eu-rejects-legitimacy-of-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro--foreign-policy-chief-borrell-1119956605.html
EU Rejects Legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro -Foreign Policy Chief Borrell
EU Rejects Legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro -Foreign Policy Chief Borrell
Sputnik International
The European Union rejects the legitimacy of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
2024-08-30T03:20+0000
2024-08-30T03:20+0000
2024-08-30T03:20+0000
americas
nicolas maduro
josep borrell
dmitry peskov
venezuela
european union (eu)
sputnik
newsfeed
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119589875_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f97baff73ab1a86586657ce39fb7cdbb.jpg
"We cannot accept the legitimacy of Maduro as the elected president. He will remain president de facto, but we deny democratic legitimacy based on results that cannot be verified," Euronews quoted Borrell as saying after an informal foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels. Presidential elections in Venezuela were held on July 28. The next day the National Electoral Council declared Nicolas Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031. On July 29, protests started in Venezuela, protesters clashing with the police. Over 2,000 people were detained. Violent unrest in Venezuela lasted one day after the elections, after which the government restored control over the situation on the streets. US and European lawmakers in charge of foreign affairs matters issued a joint statement claiming opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez won Venezuela's presidential election and vowing to hold Maduro accountable if he refuses to relinquish power. Moscow said the Venezuelan opposition must admit defeat in the elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/major-latin-american-powers-hungary-block-us-eu-push-to-isolate-venezuelas-maduro-1119638367.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119589875_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59b9a78ac44a4d27350504ab89373059.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nicolas maduro, what countries recognize maduro,
nicolas maduro, what countries recognize maduro,
EU Rejects Legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro -Foreign Policy Chief Borrell
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union rejects the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"We cannot accept the legitimacy of Maduro as the elected president. He will remain president de facto, but we deny democratic legitimacy based on results that cannot be verified," Euronews quoted Borrell as saying after an informal foreign ministerial meeting in Brussels.
Presidential elections in Venezuela were held on July 28. The next day the National Electoral Council declared Nicolas Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031. On July 29, protests started in Venezuela, protesters clashing with the police. Over 2,000 people were detained. Violent unrest in Venezuela lasted one day after the elections, after which the government restored control over the situation on the streets.
US and European lawmakers in charge of foreign affairs matters issued a joint statement claiming opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez won Venezuela's presidential election and vowing to hold Maduro accountable if he refuses to relinquish power. Moscow said the Venezuelan opposition must admit defeat in the elections. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.