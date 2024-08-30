https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/first-western-supplied-f-16-jet-crashes-in-ukraine-1119955264.html
First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine
First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine
Sputnik International
On the August 29, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various current events domestically and abroad, including the F-16 jet crash in Western Ukraine.
2024-08-30T04:15+0000
2024-08-30T04:15+0000
2024-08-30T09:40+0000
the backstory
kamala harris
tim walz
france
donbass
ukraine
cnn
google
telegram
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1d/1119955409_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58b843ca9e5d606285de2bf40f8c3abc.png
First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine
Sputnik International
On the August 29, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various current events domestically and abroad, including the F-16 jet crash in Western Ukraine.
The show kicks off with Political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on the latest out of the Harris/Walz campaign, including the upcoming CNN interview.Then, Rachel is joined by political cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighing in on Telegram founder Pavel Durov's charges in France along with Brazil threatening to ban X.In the second hour, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest advancements in the Donbass region. Rachel Blevins also reports on the US-supplied F-16 jet crash in Ukraine.The show's ending segment includes journalist, author, and Youtuber Peter Coffin breaking down Yelp's lawsuit against Google following Google's antitrust defeat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
france
donbass
ukraine
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1d/1119955409_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ccfc38e13abf9056e31da41db4294489.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the backstory, f-16 crash in ukraine, yelp sues google, harris-waltz 2024 campaign, pavel durov arrest
the backstory, f-16 crash in ukraine, yelp sues google, harris-waltz 2024 campaign, pavel durov arrest
First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine
04:15 GMT 30.08.2024 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 30.08.2024)
On the August 29, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various current events domestically and abroad, including the F-16 jet crash in Western Ukraine.
The show kicks off with Political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on the latest out of the Harris/Walz campaign, including the upcoming CNN interview.
Then, Rachel is joined by political cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighing in on Telegram founder Pavel Durov's charges in France along with Brazil threatening to ban X.
In the second hour, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest advancements in the Donbass region. Rachel Blevins also reports on the US-supplied F-16 jet crash in Ukraine.
The show's ending segment includes journalist, author, and Youtuber Peter Coffin breaking down Yelp's lawsuit against Google following Google's antitrust defeat.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM