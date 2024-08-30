https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/first-western-supplied-f-16-jet-crashes-in-ukraine-1119955264.html

First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine

Sputnik International

On the August 29, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various current events domestically and abroad, including the F-16 jet crash in Western Ukraine.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1d/1119955409_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58b843ca9e5d606285de2bf40f8c3abc.png

First Western-Supplied F-16 Jet Crashes in Ukraine Sputnik International On the August 29, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed various current events domestically and abroad, including the F-16 jet crash in Western Ukraine.

The show kicks off with Political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on the latest out of the Harris/Walz campaign, including the upcoming CNN interview.Then, Rachel is joined by political cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall weighing in on Telegram founder Pavel Durov's charges in France along with Brazil threatening to ban X.In the second hour, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joins the show to discuss the latest advancements in the Donbass region. Rachel Blevins also reports on the US-supplied F-16 jet crash in Ukraine.The show's ending segment includes journalist, author, and Youtuber Peter Coffin breaking down Yelp's lawsuit against Google following Google's antitrust defeat.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

