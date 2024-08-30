https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/harris-and-walz-launch-georgia-tour-ahead-of-eagerly-awaited-interview--1119951593.html
Harris and Walz Launch Georgia Tour Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Interview
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news globally and nationwide, including the kickoff of the Harris/Walz bus tour in Georgia.
Harris and Walz Launch Georgia Tour Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Interview

The show is joined by the Chairman of the New Journey PAC and author Autry Pruitt discussing the latest out of the Harris/Walz campaign, the much-awaited CNN interview, and the latest polling numbers.Then, political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula joins the show to share his perspective on Telegram founder Pavel Durov's charges in France and also weighs in on Brazil threatening to shut down X.Later, professional educator J.C. Bowman joins the show to weigh in on a case involving the expulsion of a 10-year-old from a Tennessee school.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis on the latest out of the battlefront in Donbass.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Harris and Walz Launch Georgia Tour Ahead of Eagerly Awaited Interview
04:12 GMT 30.08.2024 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 30.08.2024)

The show is joined by the Chairman of the New Journey PAC and author Autry Pruitt discussing the latest out of the Harris/Walz campaign, the much-awaited CNN interview, and the latest polling numbers.
Then, political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula joins the show to share his perspective on Telegram founder Pavel Durov's charges in France and also weighs in on Brazil threatening to shut down X.
Later, professional educator J.C. Bowman joins the show to weigh in on a case involving the expulsion of a 10-year-old from a Tennessee school.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis on the latest out of the battlefront in Donbass.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
