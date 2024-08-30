https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/in-the-crosshairs-of-ukrainian-terrorists-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-1119959321.html
Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has, among other things, put a particular sensitive facility located there – the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant - into the spotlight.
This massive powerplant, which generates millions of kilowatts of energy and supplies electricity to numerous households and industrial facilities in Russia, likely was the primary target of the Ukrainian attack as Kiev’s forces seem inclined to engage in acts of nuclear terrorism.Even though International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi personally inspected the plant this week, his organization refrains from accusing Kiev of orchestrating the recent drone strikes against the facility.Meanwhile, an attack on a nuclear reactor, such as a “missile strike,” could easily trigger a full-blown nuclear disaster, warns Dr Chris Busby, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk.Want to know what exactly the Ukrainian terrorists have set their sights on? Check out this infographic by Sputnik.
12:34 GMT 30.08.2024
Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has, among other things, put a particular sensitive facility located there – the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant - into the spotlight.
This massive powerplant, which generates millions of kilowatts of energy and supplies electricity to numerous households and industrial facilities in Russia, likely was the primary target of the Ukrainian attack as Kiev’s forces seem inclined to engage in acts of nuclear terrorism.
Even though International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi personally inspected the plant this week, his organization refrains from accusing Kiev of orchestrating the recent drone strikes against the facility.
Meanwhile, an attack on a nuclear reactor, such as a “missile strike,” could easily trigger a full-blown nuclear disaster, warns Dr Chris Busby
, physical chemist and the scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk.
"If you can affect the control systems of a nuclear power station, you can cause it to explode," he points out.
Want to know what exactly the Ukrainian terrorists have set their sights on? Check out this infographic by Sputnik.