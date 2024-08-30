https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/musks-starlink-asks-brazilian-supreme-court-to-unfreeze-its-accounts---reports-1119964774.html

Musk's Starlink Asks Brazilian Supreme Court to Unfreeze Its Accounts - Reports

Musk's Starlink Asks Brazilian Supreme Court to Unfreeze Its Accounts - Reports

Sputnik International

Satellite internet provider Starlink, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, asked the Brazilian Supreme Court to unfreeze its assets after they were frozen after Musk and Judge Alexandre de Moraes had a row over C.

2024-08-30T22:31+0000

2024-08-30T22:31+0000

2024-08-30T22:31+0000

americas

elon musk

brazilian supreme court

newsfeed

starlink

twitter

x

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png

On Thursday, the G1 news portal reported that Starlink's accounts had been frozen in Brazil due to the lack of a legal representative in the country. On the same day, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes reportedly ordered Musk to notify the court within 24 hours about who would be the new legal representative of his social media platform X in Brazil, otherwise it would be suspended. Musk said that X and Starlink are two separate legal entities, arguing that the judge's decision was unlawful. Thus, Starlink applied to the Brazilian Supreme Court, asking it to reverse Moraes' ruling and unblock its accounts, G1 reported. The company reportedly claims not to be part of the proceedings against X. It also claims that its accounts were blocked "without valid grounds or established and valid procedure" and that Moraes failed to provide the company with the right to defend itself, G1 said. Earlier in the day, X said it refuses to comply with "illegal orders" from the Brazilian court and expects to be shut down in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/starlink-confirms-court-froze-its-accounts-in-brazil-says-will-address-issue-legally-1119954265.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil vs musk, starlink in brazil, x in brazil, moraes censorship regime