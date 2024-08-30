International
Telegram Owner Faces Odd Charges; Israel Attacks West Bank; Donbass Front Collapse
The owner of Telegram is being charged with being complicit in alleged crimes purportedly orchestrated on his platform.
The owner of Telegram is being charged with being complicit in alleged crimes purportedly orchestrated on his platform.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses Israel's attack on the West Bank and Kamala Harris' foreign policy.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss charges against Telegram's owner and the Donbass front's collapse.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and Africans blocking Israeli military shipments.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US attack on journalism and the legacy of liberal gaslighting.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the deterioration of US-Mexico relations and the issue of immigration.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris as the new face of US wars and her plans to build the wall.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the Biden Gaza pier and other issues regarding the Gaza conflict.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the Western slide into authoritarianism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:14 GMT 30.08.2024 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 30.08.2024)
Wilmer Leon
Garland Nixon
The owner of Telegram is being charged with being complicit in alleged crimes purportedly orchestrated on his platform.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, discusses Israel's attack on the West Bank and Kamala Harris' foreign policy.
Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss charges against Telegram's owner and the Donbass front's collapse.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and Africans blocking Israeli military shipments.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the US attack on journalism and the legacy of liberal gaslighting.
James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the deterioration of US-Mexico relations and the issue of immigration.
Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris as the new face of US wars and her plans to build the wall.
Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the Biden Gaza pier and other issues regarding the Gaza conflict.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the Western slide into authoritarianism.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
