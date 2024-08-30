https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/uk-attacks-political-speech-us-china-talks-infectious-disease-outbreaks-1119954407.html

UK Attacks Political Speech, US-China Talks, Infectious Disease Outbreaks

UK Attacks Political Speech, US-China Talks, Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Sputnik International

Yelp goes after Google with its own antitrust suit, and the FBI is slammed for dropping the ball on sexual abuse cases.

UK Attacks Political Speech, US-China Talks, Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss an apparent crackdown on political speech in the UK, as pro-Palestinian organizers and activists are arrested on charges under the Terrorism Act. He describes “panic” spreading across the West that support for Israel and the Western-led international order might be eroding, how activists and free speech advocates are being surveilled and apprehended, a standoff between the Brazilian Supreme Court and Twitter over issues of misinformation, former President Donald Trump’s fracas at Arlington National Cemetery, and new polling on the 2024 presidential race.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the excessive heat in Southern Africa and resulting drought in the region, how African nations have come to carry so much debt, and who should be held accountable for the debt crisis on the continent.Scholar, journalist, and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the visit of President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to China, whether any real progress has been made on the primarily economic and military issues on the agenda, how much of the meeting has to do with the 2024 presidential election, China’s position on the sedition trial of the editors of Hong Kong’s Stand News, as well as the latest on the conflict in Ukraine, including the consequences of Kiev’s gamble on its Kursk incursion.Physician and infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the occurrence of cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in New England, how Americans should incorporate the reality of West Nile virus into their health routines, the mpox outbreak spreading in Africa, why a preventable disease was allowed to become a global health emergency, and the risk of allowing avian flu spread through the US dairy industry.The Misfits also discuss Namibia blocking a ship carrying weapons for Israel, the CIA taking credit for foiling a terror attack in Austria, and the dating lives of celebrities.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

