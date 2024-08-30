https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/ukraine-loses-over-4800-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-yug-battlegroup-in-past-week-1119960942.html
Russia's Yug battlegroup of forces repelled five counterattacks of the Ukrainian army over the past week, with Ukraine losing over 4,840 soldiers, US-made Abrams tanks and German-made Leopard tanks.
Over the past week, Ukraine lost up to 3,580 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup of forces. In battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup of forces, Ukraine lost up to 860 soldiers and seven Western self-propelled guns, the statement said.Additionally, Russia's Zapad battlegroup of forces took control of the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, according to the statement.Over the past week, the Russian armed forces also carried out 14 massive strikes, including Kinzhal missiles, on critical energy and airfield facilities in Ukraine. The Russian military also targeted temporary deployment points for units of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug battlegroup of forces repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, with Ukraine losing over 4,840 soldiers, US-made Abrams tanks and German-made Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Five counterattacks by enemy assault groups were repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 4,840 soldiers, US-made Abrams tanks and German-made Leopard tanks, four combat armored vehicles, 60 vehicles and 57 field artillery pieces, 23 of which were made by NATO countries," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Yug battlegroup also took control of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Over the past week, Ukraine lost up to 3,580 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup of forces. In battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup of forces, Ukraine lost up to 860 soldiers and seven Western self-propelled guns, the statement said.
At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup of forces repelled 50 counterattacks, with Ukraine losing up to 3,720 soldiers, seven tanks and one Grad MLRS. It also took control of the settlement of Novozhelanne in the DPR, the statement added.
Additionally, Russia’s Zapad battlegroup of forces took control of the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, according to the statement.
Over the past week, the Russian armed forces also carried out 14 massive strikes, including Kinzhal missiles, on critical energy and airfield facilities in Ukraine. The Russian military also targeted temporary deployment points for units of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, the statement said.