US, Russian Deputy Envoys Have Heated Exchange at UN Security Council Over Gaza Ceasefire

US, Russian Deputy Envoys Have Heated Exchange at UN Security Council Over Gaza Ceasefire

The deputy representatives for the US and Russian missions to the United Nations had a heated argument over the Gaza conflict.

"I don’t need to sit here and explain to you why the US did what it did with regard to these resolutions. You know quite well and I think everybody in this room does," US Deputy Envoy Robert Wood said in response to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Polyanskiy. The Russian diplomat remarked earlier that the United States has been blocking a ceasefire in Gaza by supporting Israel and vetoing UN Security Council resolutions concerning the Palestinian enclave. "However, it turned out - and no one is surprised about this- that these calls were far from a reality as was the US so-called Biden-plan which was [adopted by the Security Council on June 10 as Resolution 2735]," Polyanskiy continued. "Israel did not agree to that deal then, nor has it agreed now to end its operations... [The US is] modifying the parameters for a ceasefire in Gaza for the benefit of Western Jerusalem. Let us recall that the Security Council did not consent to any reformatting of the parameters of agreements that were set out in Resolution 2735.”Wood pointed out that the United States is now focusing on its efforts together with Egypt and Qatar to implement a framework that was agreed to by the Israeli government and Hamas. Wood also emphasized that Hamas has been changing its position on the proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal. Polyanskiy replied that that Wood should keep his recommendations about him or the Russian government to himself and the United States should stop getting in the way of the UN Security Council discussing the Palestinian dossier. The United States bears the responsibility of what is happening now in Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023. "If my other colleagues don't have the courage to tell you this to your face, I have no problem doing so," Polyanskiy said.

