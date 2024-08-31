https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/biden-xi-plan-for-phone-call-in-the-coming-weeks-after-sullivans-trip-to-beijing-1119965026.html
Biden, Xi Plan for Phone Call in the Coming Weeks After Sullivan's Trip to Beijing
Biden, Xi Plan for Phone Call in the Coming Weeks After Sullivan's Trip to Beijing
Sputnik International
On the August 30, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed top news from around the world, including the possibility of a phone call between Biden and Xi.
04:20 GMT 31.08.2024 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 31.08.2024)
On the August 30, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed top news from around the world, including the possibility of a phone call between Biden and Xi.
The show kicks off with Dr Wilmer Leon, political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour, sharing his perspective on the Harris/Walz interview with CNN and the latest out of the 2024 elections.
Then, independent journalist and DD Geopolitics co-founder Sarah Bils shares her analysis of the recent F-16 crash in Ukraine and other developments out of the region.
The second hour begins with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discussing the U.S. sending more weapons to Israel amid its heaviest assault on the West Bank in decades.
The show wraps up with CGTN journalist Anna Ge sharing her perspective on a potential phone meeting between Xi and Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
