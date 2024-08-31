https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/f-16-crash-in-ukraine-not-surprising-ukrainian-pilots-trained-sloppily---expert-1119969538.html

F-16 Crash in Ukraine Not Surprising, Ukrainian Pilots Trained 'Sloppily' - Expert

The recent crash of the first US-donated F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine is not surprising, as Ukrainian pilots have been trained in haste and "sloppily," and are likely to commit control errors, Yakov Kedmi, a political analyst and a retired high-ranking Israeli intelligence official, told Sputnik.

"This is not surprising at all. Most of those jets are in for the same fate. Some of them will be destroyed on the ground. Some with S-300 and S-400 [air defense systems]. Or, if they come near the front line, they will be shot down by fighters. F-16s are not designed for aerial fighting with Russian jets. On the other hand, Ukrainian pilots, who have been trained sloppily and in a rush, are likely to make mistakes," Kedmi said.Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya has said that the F-16 jet was shot down by a Patriot missile due to a lack of coordination among units of the Ukrainian armed forces. The crash killed Oleksiy Mes, the pilot.On Thursday, the Ukrainian air force confirmed media reports that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on Monday just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.

