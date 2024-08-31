International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/f-16-crash-in-ukraine-not-surprising-ukrainian-pilots-trained-sloppily---expert-1119969538.html
F-16 Crash in Ukraine Not Surprising, Ukrainian Pilots Trained 'Sloppily' - Expert
F-16 Crash in Ukraine Not Surprising, Ukrainian Pilots Trained 'Sloppily' - Expert
Sputnik International
The recent crash of the first US-donated F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine is not surprising, as Ukrainian pilots have been trained in haste and "sloppily," and are likely to commit control errors, Yakov Kedmi, a political analyst and a retired high-ranking Israeli intelligence official, told Sputnik.
2024-08-31T08:25+0000
2024-08-31T08:25+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
s-300
f-16
f-16 fighting falcon
f-16 fighter jet
plane crash
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg
"This is not surprising at all. Most of those jets are in for the same fate. Some of them will be destroyed on the ground. Some with S-300 and S-400 [air defense systems]. Or, if they come near the front line, they will be shot down by fighters. F-16s are not designed for aerial fighting with Russian jets. On the other hand, Ukrainian pilots, who have been trained sloppily and in a rush, are likely to make mistakes," Kedmi said.Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya has said that the F-16 jet was shot down by a Patriot missile due to a lack of coordination among units of the Ukrainian armed forces. The crash killed Oleksiy Mes, the pilot.On Thursday, the Ukrainian air force confirmed media reports that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on Monday just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/just-as-planned-how-ukraines-downed-f-16-jet-may-affect-western-military-aid-1119962978.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:123:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd69883d594b39f4357c7b4382ec9183.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian pilots, us-donated f-16 fighter jet f-16 crash
ukrainian pilots, us-donated f-16 fighter jet f-16 crash

F-16 Crash in Ukraine Not Surprising, Ukrainian Pilots Trained 'Sloppily' - Expert

08:25 GMT 31.08.2024
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air ForceTwo U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999.
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2024
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air Force
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The recent crash of the first US-donated F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine is not surprising, as Ukrainian pilots have been trained in haste and "sloppily," and are likely to commit control errors, Yakov Kedmi, a political analyst and a retired high-ranking Israeli intelligence official, told Sputnik.
"This is not surprising at all. Most of those jets are in for the same fate. Some of them will be destroyed on the ground. Some with S-300 and S-400 [air defense systems]. Or, if they come near the front line, they will be shot down by fighters. F-16s are not designed for aerial fighting with Russian jets. On the other hand, Ukrainian pilots, who have been trained sloppily and in a rush, are likely to make mistakes," Kedmi said.
Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya has said that the F-16 jet was shot down by a Patriot missile due to a lack of coordination among units of the Ukrainian armed forces. The crash killed Oleksiy Mes, the pilot.
F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft releases a flare - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
Analysis
How Ukraine's Downed F-16 Jet May Affect Western Military Aid
Yesterday, 18:55 GMT
On Thursday, the Ukrainian air force confirmed media reports that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on Monday just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала