Harris CNN Interview, DOJ Report on FBI Misconduct, German Elections
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris bores voters in her first sit-down interview with CNN.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the rise of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in Germany, whether it can challenge the growing power of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), why the AfD has become so popular in the last five years, the first deportation of Afghan refugees from Germany, the attempt in the UK to silence political speech, and the UK Labor Party's expulsion of Jews and abdication of actual governance to the security state.Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner discusses a scathing report from the Department of Justice on the FBI's failure to properly handle allegations of child sex crimes, the FBI's bizarre disinterest in sex crimes in general, how the FBI's priorities represent who our society values, and whether to expect any changes from the report.Author Joe Emersberger discusses more attacks by Israel on UN and American aid convoys in Gaza, the legal crackdowns in the United States and Europe of public figures who support Palestine, leaks that highlight US election interference in Ecuador, why the US and Canada are so opposed to Mexico's proposed judiciary reform.The Misfits also discuss this week's News of the Weird, including the possibility of an end to Swiss neutrality, a ginned-up chain gang in Georgia, and an entire police department resigning.
Harris CNN Interview, DOJ Report on FBI Misconduct, German Elections
04:10 GMT 31.08.2024 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 31.08.2024)
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris bores voters in her first sit-down interview with CNN.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the rise of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in Germany, whether it can challenge the growing power of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), why the AfD has become so popular in the last five years, the first deportation of Afghan refugees from Germany, the attempt in the UK to silence political speech, and the UK Labor Party’s expulsion of Jews and abdication of actual governance to the security state.
Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower Jane Turner discusses a scathing report from the Department of Justice on the FBI's failure to properly handle allegations of child sex crimes, the FBI’s bizarre disinterest in sex crimes in general, how the FBI’s priorities represent who our society values, and whether to expect any changes from the report.
Author Joe Emersberger discusses more attacks by Israel on UN and American aid convoys in Gaza, the legal crackdowns in the United States and Europe of public figures who support Palestine, leaks that highlight US election interference in Ecuador, why the US and Canada are so opposed to Mexico’s proposed judiciary reform.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including the possibility of an end to Swiss neutrality, a ginned-up chain gang in Georgia, and an entire police department resigning.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
