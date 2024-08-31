https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/harris-defends-israel-stance-in-first-major-interview-with-cnn-1119962474.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz's interview with CNN.
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events worldwide and nationally, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz's interview with CNN.
The show begins with Executive producer for CRP News Radio and geopolitical analyst Don Debar breaking down Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's interview with CNN.Then, lawyer and retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley joins the show to discuss a Justice Department report that says the FBI was slow to respond to accusations of child sexual abuse.The second hour starts with Congressional candidate John Fabbricatore sharing the latest developments out of Aurora, Colorado amid an apartment complex gang takeover.The show closes with Senior Asia Pacific International Policy expert Sourabh Gupta sharing his perspective on the latest out of China, as President Xi considers a phone call with U.S. President Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Harris Defends Israel Stance in First Major Interview with CNN
04:00 GMT 31.08.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 31.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss current events worldwide and nationally, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz's interview with CNN.
The show begins with Executive producer for CRP News Radio and geopolitical analyst Don Debar breaking down Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's interview with CNN.
Then, lawyer and retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley joins the show to discuss a Justice Department report that says the FBI was slow to respond to accusations of child sexual abuse.
The second hour starts with Congressional candidate John Fabbricatore sharing the latest developments out of Aurora, Colorado amid an apartment complex gang takeover.
The show closes with Senior Asia Pacific International Policy expert Sourabh Gupta sharing his perspective on the latest out of China, as President Xi considers a phone call with U.S. President Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
