Meta Censorship Admission; Kamala Harris First Interview; Yemen Controls the Red Sea
Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his company censored the Hunter Biden laptop story at the behest of US intelligence operatives.
Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his company censored the Hunter Biden laptop story at the behest of US intelligence operatives.
Dr Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech and Kamala Harris's first interview.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israel's assault on the West Bank and US foreign policy in the Middle East.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Richard Medhurst arrest, liberal gaslighting, and Kamala Harris.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Dr Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss Mark Zuckerberg's admissions about censorship, Emmanuel Macron's rejection of the elections, and the Yemen Red Sea operations.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and how the US uses soft power for regime change operations.
Meta Censorship Admission; Kamala Harris First Interview; Yemen Controls the Red Sea
04:30 GMT 31.08.2024
Mark Zuckerberg admitted that his company censored the Hunter Biden laptop story at the behest of US intelligence operatives.
Dr Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent speech and Kamala Harris’s first interview.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israel’s assault on the West Bank and US foreign policy in the Middle East.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Richard Medhurst arrest, liberal gaslighting, and Kamala Harris.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Dr Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh’s substack page, come together to discuss Mark Zuckerberg’s admissions about censorship, Emmanuel Macron’s rejection of the elections, and the Yemen Red Sea operations.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa and how the US uses soft power for regime change operations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM