https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/nearly-9000-fine-for-using-x-with-a-vpn-in-brazil---court-1119967921.html
Nearly $9,000 Fine To Be Imposed For Using X With a VPN in Brazil - Court
Nearly $9,000 Fine To Be Imposed For Using X With a VPN in Brazil - Court
Sputnik International
Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the "immediate and complete" suspension of X in the country, and instituted a fine of over $8,900 for users who access it through "technological tricks."
2024-08-31T03:10+0000
2024-08-31T03:10+0000
2024-08-31T03:13+0000
americas
alexandre de moraes
elon musk
brazil
censorship
twitter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119967765_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_31c3b4e96ee5a8a61fdd021045d98777.jpg
"Judge Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court ordered the immediate and complete suspension of X in the country... The decision sets a daily fine of 50,000 reais [over $8,900] for individuals and legal entities that use technological tricks to continue using X," the statement said. According to Statista, the average Brazilian annual salary was 35,748 reais in 2023, or about $6,370 at today's exchange rates.A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that allows users to reroute their internet traffic through a portal, making it appear to websites and services that the user is in that server's location.Earlier Moraes gave Musk 24 hours to appoint a new legal representative of X in Brazil, saying it would be suspended otherwise. The deadline expired on Thursday evening. X said on Friday it refuses to comply with "illegal orders" from a court in Brazil and expects to be shut down in the country. In mid-August, X published a letter from Moraes with demands for censorship and user account information that it said could affect users not only in Brazil, but also in the United States and Argentina. Shortly before that, X posted a letter from the judge requesting the censorship of several accounts held in Brazil, including a sitting parliamentarian.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/starlink-confirms-court-froze-its-accounts-in-brazil-says-will-address-issue-legally-1119954265.html
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119967765_58:0:967:682_1920x0_80_0_0_5f44d9cea18f779afabffa6d1f02b793.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexandre de moraes, x in brazil, fine for using x in brazil
alexandre de moraes, x in brazil, fine for using x in brazil
Nearly $9,000 Fine To Be Imposed For Using X With a VPN in Brazil - Court
03:10 GMT 31.08.2024 (Updated: 03:13 GMT 31.08.2024)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Individuals or companies using the X social media platform after its suspension in Brazil will pay a fine worth about $9,000, according to a court statement.
"Judge Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court ordered the immediate and complete suspension of X in the country... The decision sets a daily fine of 50,000 reais [over $8,900] for individuals and legal entities that use technological tricks to continue using X," the statement said.
According to Statista, the average Brazilian annual salary was 35,748 reais in 2023, or about $6,370 at today's exchange rates.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that allows users to reroute their internet traffic through a portal, making it appear to websites and services that the user is in that server's location.
Earlier Moraes gave Musk 24 hours to appoint a new legal representative of X in Brazil, saying it would be suspended otherwise.
The deadline expired on Thursday evening. X said on Friday it refuses to comply with "illegal orders" from a court in Brazil and expects to be shut down in the country.
In mid-August, X published a letter from Moraes with demands for censorship and user account information that it said could affect users not only in Brazil, but also in the United States and Argentina. Shortly before that, X posted a letter from the judge requesting the censorship of several accounts held in Brazil, including a sitting parliamentarian.