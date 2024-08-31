https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/senegalese-prime-minister-says-israel-must-be-isolated-to-stop-war-in-gaza-1119974432.html

Senegalese Prime Minister Says Israel Must Be Isolated to Stop War in Gaza

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said that Israel must be isolated politically in order to force it to end its "barbarism" in Gaza.

"We need to gather all those who condemn this injustice and work on a political solution, that is, a solution that consists of isolating the state of Israel, political isolation," Sonko said during a speech in support of the Palestinians at the Dakar Grand Mosque, as broadcast by the Senenews portal. Sonko called what is happening in Gaza "barbarism" that is being carried out with the approval of Western countries. Israel has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack on its territory by Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023, so far more than 40,000 Palestinians have been confirmed dead in Gaza, some estimates have put the true number of dead at over 200,000. Over the past month, Israel has intensified its military operations in the West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 632 people have been killed in the West Bank as a result of Israeli military activities since October 7, 2023. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories said that the number of Palestinian homes demolished by Israel in the West Bank has doubled since that time.

