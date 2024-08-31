https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/us-administration-will-not-send-contractors-to-ukraine-to-maintain-f-16-fighters---reports-1119969362.html

US Administration Will Not Send Contractors to Ukraine to Maintain F-16 Fighters - Reports

The administration of US President Joe Biden has abandoned the idea to ​​send American contractors to Ukraine to maintain F-16 fighter jets due to concerns about safety, instead suggesting that European countries take responsibility for servicing the fighters, US media reported, citing US officials.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian air force confirmed media reports that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed on Monday just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev. The report said that according to officials, the US National Security Council considered the proposal to send civilian contractors to Ukraine to maintain F-16s and other weaponry, but the intelligence community deemed it too risky, so the hope instead is that European countries will take on more responsibility for the maintenance. However, according to the report, the US administration does not rule out that US contractors could be sent to Ukraine in the future. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

