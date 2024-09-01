https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/bodies-of-17-crash-victims-found-after-mi-8-helicopter-crash-in-russias-kamchatka-1119977852.html
Bodies of 17 Crash Victims Found After Mi-8 Helicopter Crash in Russia's Kamchatka
Bodies of 17 people were found on Sunday at the site of the crash of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
"As of now, 17 bodies have been found. The search continues," the statement read. The helicopter disappeared from radars in the hilly area on Saturday. There could have been 19 passengers and three crew members on board. The Emergencies Ministry said nine search-and-rescue teams had been airlifted to the crash site.
