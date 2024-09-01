https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/hamas-holds-israel-responsible-for-hostage-deaths-in-gaza-strip-1119977982.html

Hamas Holds Israel Responsible for Hostage Deaths in Gaza Strip

Hamas Holds Israel Responsible for Hostage Deaths in Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

Hamas holds Israel responsible for the deaths of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Izzat al-Risheq, a member of the Palestinian movement's political bureau, said on Sunday.

2024-09-01T09:50+0000

2024-09-01T09:50+0000

2024-09-01T09:50+0000

world

mideast

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

joe biden

middle east

gaza strip

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119844232_0:133:2570:1579_1920x0_80_0_0_b32355789aab1b7f9308b5b12dc1e051.jpg

"The one who bears responsibility for the deaths of the hostages held by the resistance is the occupation [Israel], which insists on continuing the war of genocide," al-Risheq said in a statement. The Israeli military has released the names of six hostages whose bodies were found in the Rafah area of ​​the Gaza Strip. They include Russian citizen Alexander Lobanov and US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. They were captured by Hamas during the October 7 attack. The Hamas official argued that hostages were dying in the enclave due to Israeli bombings. He urged US President Joe Biden to stop supporting Israel with money and weapons and pressure it into ceasing attacks on Gaza. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, followed by an incursion. Hamas fighters opened fire on military and civilian targets, and captured more than 250 hostages. Israel estimates that 1,200 people were killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/the-lies-of-the-us-empire-will-be-its-undoing-1119944710.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, israel-palestine conflict, gaza strip, hamas, joe biden, palestine-israel conflict, idf, gaza violence, mideast crisis,